14-Year-Old Halfmoon Boy Missing For 5 Days

Saratoga County resident Jeremiah Wakefield, age 14, of Halfmoon, was last seen on Friday, Nov. 10, according to sheriff's officials.

He is believed to be in the Clifton Park or Halfmoon areas.

Wakefield is 5-feet-6-inches tall and 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a black jacket, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at 518-885-6761.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.