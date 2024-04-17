The incident happened on Tuesday, April 16 around 11:45 a.m., when the Rye Fire Department learned of a vehicle blaze at the intersection of Old Post Road and Playland Access Road.

According to City of Rye officials, the driver had been traveling on Interstate 95 when he saw smoke coming from his engine. He then left the highway and pulled over in Rye.

Once he opened his vehicle's hood, flames soon began engulfing it, officials said.

After firefighters arrived at the scene, they put out the blaze by noon with no injuries. The city's police department also responded to help control traffic in the area.

