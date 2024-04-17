Fair 51°

SHARE

Vehicle Goes Up In Flames In Rye

A vehicle was engulfed by flames soon after its driver noticed smoke while driving on Interstate 95 in Westchester, officials said.

A vehicle went up in flames in Rye at Old Post Road and Playland Access Road.&nbsp;

A vehicle went up in flames in Rye at Old Post Road and Playland Access Road. 

 Photo Credit: City of Rye, New York
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 16 around 11:45 a.m., when the Rye Fire Department learned of a vehicle blaze at the intersection of Old Post Road and Playland Access Road.

According to City of Rye officials, the driver had been traveling on Interstate 95 when he saw smoke coming from his engine. He then left the highway and pulled over in Rye. 

Once he opened his vehicle's hood, flames soon began engulfing it, officials said. 

After firefighters arrived at the scene, they put out the blaze by noon with no injuries. The city's police department also responded to help control traffic in the area.  

to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE