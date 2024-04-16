The incident happened on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in Rye Brook, where the container is now blocking the left lane near Exit 27 (King Street), Westchester County Police announced on Tuesday, April 16 just before noon.

Although the right lane remains open, police are warning motorists traveling on the parkway in the area to expect delays as the container is removed.

"Your best bet: don't go this way for a few hours," the department said on social media.

No information on how the container became dislodged was released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.