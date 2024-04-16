A Few Clouds 61°

Container Blocks Hutchinson River Parkway Lane In Rye Brook

Police are warning motorists to stay away from part of a busy parkway in Westchester where a dislodged container is blocking a lane of traffic. 

The container is blocking the left lane of the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in Rye Brook at Exit 27 (King Street).&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Westchester County Police
The incident happened on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in Rye Brook, where the container is now blocking the left lane near Exit 27 (King Street), Westchester County Police announced on Tuesday, April 16 just before noon. 

Although the right lane remains open, police are warning motorists traveling on the parkway in the area to expect delays as the container is removed. 

"Your best bet: don't go this way for a few hours," the department said on social media. 

No information on how the container became dislodged was released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

