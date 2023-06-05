Young Woman Assaulted Near Rye HS Football Field: Suspect At Large:

The incident happened on Saturday, June 3 around 1:40 a.m. near the Rye High School football field on Boston Post Road (Route 1), according to the City of Rye Police Department.

According to police, the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was followed by an unknown man and assaulted. The victim reported no major injuries from the assault and said that no weapon was shown or used in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man who is around 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was reportedly wearing tan khaki-type pants, a dark blue shirt with no markings, and a dark blue baseball-style cap that also had no markings on it.

The investigation into the incident is now being assisted by the Westchester County Police and the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rye Police Department at 914-967-1234.

