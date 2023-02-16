Man Armed With Box Cutter Rescued From Train Tracks By Police In Rye

A distressed man armed with both a box cutter and a screwdriver was saved from train tracks in Westchester County by several police officers.

The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 3 around 3 p.m. in Rye, when police learned that a potentially suicidal man was standing on the train tracks by the Rye train station.

After arriving at the station, police then discovered that the man was armed with the screwdriver and box cutter, and had cut his wrist and neck with the box cutter, according to the City of Rye Police Department.

When the man did not listen to requests from officers to drop the weapons, police then tried to subdue him by using a taser-like device. This still did not stop him though, so officers then proceeded to physically get him down to the ground, secure him, and give him first aid until he could be taken to a nearby hospital.

In a post on social media, the department praised the responding officers for their quick actions.

"The Rye Police Department would like to recognize the quick response and lifesaving efforts of these officers who risked their personal safety by both proceeding on the train tracks prior to a stoppage of the trains as well as for physically securing an armed subject prior to him causing more harm to himself," the department said.

The following officers responded to the incident:

Jesse Calcagni;

Stefano Silvestri;

Christopher Salguero;

Joao Anjo;

Gary Strebel;

Alexander Whalen;

Will Draper;

Sergeant Kevin Pallone;

Sergeant Lansing Hinrichs.

