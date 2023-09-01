On The Rocks: Vessel Becomes Stuck In Long Island Sound Off Rye Coast

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 30, when a vessel became stuck on the Scotch Caps reef off the coast of Rye, according to Rye Police.

Luckily, the vessel's operator was uninjured. With the help of the Westchester County and Mamaroneck Police Departments, the boat was eventually freed.

Police used the incident as a warning to boaters to take care to avoid a similar crash.

"Please make sure you follow buoys and channel markers as you operate on the Long Island Sound," Rye Police said.

