COVID-19: Westchester Up To 9,300-Plus Active Cases; Here's Brand-New Breakdown By Community

Health officials in Westchester are now monitoring more than 9,000 active COVID-19 cases as the county contends with a “holiday surge” of the virus.

The Westchester County Department of Health was reporting 9,311 active COVID-19 cases in its latest update, up from 8,025 a week ago. There were 1,076 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed, according to the newest data.

As of Monday, Jan. 4, there have been 72,762 positive COVID-19 cases in Westchester out of nearly 1.5 million tested. The overall positive infection rate has risen slightly to 5 percent over the past week.

Port Chester remains the county’s only “orange” hotspot, while New Rochelle, Ossining, Peekskill, Port Chester, Tarrytown, and Yonkers remain designed “yellow zones.”

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Jan. 4:

Yonkers: 2,226;

New Rochelle: 810;

White Plains: 570;

Mount Vernon: 472;

Yorktown: 431;

Port Chester: 359;

Cortlandt: 358;

Peekskill: 350;

Greenburgh: 329;

Ossining Village: 328;

Mamaroneck Village: 257;

Harrison: 244;

Mount Pleasant: 229;

Eastchester: 219;

Somers: 197;

Sleepy Hollow: 195;

Rye City: 131;

Bedford: 112;

Tarrytown: 104;

Mount Kisco: 98;

North Castle: 92;

Croton-on-Hudson: 89;

Rye Brook: 85;

Dobbs Ferry: 77;

New Castle: 71;

Pelham Manor: 69;

Mamaroneck Town: 68;

Elmsford: 62;

Pelham: 59;

Scarsdale: 59;

Tuckahoe: 55;

Ossining Town: 55;

Larchmont: 52;

Lewisboro: 50;

Pleasantville: 48;

Briarcliff Manor: 44;

North Salem: 43;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 43;

Irvington: 38;

Ardsley: 36;

Bronxville: 36;

Buchanan: 36;

Pound Ridge: 25.

There were 134,360 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Sunday, Jan. 3, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 11,209 positive cases for an 8.34 percent infection rate.

There are now 8,251 (288 new) COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 1,357 in ICU and 843 currently intubated with the virus.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, nearly 26 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,028,362 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 30,648 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

