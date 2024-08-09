New Update: 15-Year-Old Nabbed After Threatening To 'Shoot Everyone' At Rye YMCA

A 15-year-old Rye resident was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 7 in connection with a threatening phone call placed to the Rye YMCA earlier in the same day, the City of Rye Police Department announced on Friday, Aug. 9.

According to police, the teenager threatened to "shoot everybody" during the call, which prompted authorities to clear out both YMCA locations. After a short investigation into the incident, detectives identified and interviewed the suspect and determined the threat was non-credible, the department said.

The teenager, whose name was not released because of their age, was charged with making a threat of mass harm on Friday morning. The case will be handled in the Westchester County Family Court, police said.

