Threatening Phone Call Prompts Evacuation Of Rye YMCA Locations

The incident began on Wednesday, Aug. 7 around 4:30 p.m., when the Rye YMCA received a call from an anonymous source, the City of Rye Police Department announced on Thursday, Aug. 8.

After the call was received, both YMCA locations were cleared.

After determining that the call came from a Rye residence, police were able to identify the person responsible for it. The threat has since been deemed non-credible, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The suspect's name was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.