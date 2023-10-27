Extensive Search For Distressed Vessel Conducted In LI Sound Off Rye Coast: Police

The incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 24 around 6:45 p.m., when the City of Rye Police Department received a report of a vessel in distress on Long Island Sound in the area of Transport Rock.

According to the department, witnesses told authorities that they had seen a kayak with red and green lights off the coast of the Edith Read Sanctuary. However, they soon lost sight of the kayak and became worried that it had overturned.

The search for the vessel then began, which was joined by several other neighboring police departments. As part of the effort, a Rye Police drone with a thermal imaging camera was used to go over large portions of the shoreline in order to find the kayak.

Despite best efforts though, the search was called off at 10 p.m. pending further information, police said. It is now believed that the witness's report may have been unfounded, as Rye Police do not currently have any reports of any missing people, according to the department.

In addition to the City of Rye Police, the search was also joined by the Greenwich Police Marine Unit; the Mamaroneck Police Marine Unit; the New Rochelle Police Harbor Unit; and the Westchester County Police Aviation Unit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.