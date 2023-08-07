Overcast 78°

Don't Be Alarmed: Blank Ammunition To Be Used During Drills At School In Rye

A police department in Westchester is planning on conducting live tactical drills involving the use of blank ammunition at a high school over several days, which may result in the sound of gunshots coming from the building.

A series of live tactical drills will be conducted by police at Rye High School/Middle School. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
The drills, which will be conducted by the City of Rye Police Department, will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Wednesday, Aug. 9, and Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Rye High School/Middle School building at 3 Parsons St., the department announced.

The drills will all be held between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on all three days. 

As a result of the drills, a large police presence will be stationed at the school's campus. Additionally, because the drills will include the use of blank ammunition, which does not shoot a projectile but still produces a muzzle flash and explosive sound, residents may hear what sound like gunshots coming from the school. 

"Please do not be alarmed if you hear loud sounds emanating from the school building on those days," the department warned on social media. 

The drills are part of the police department's continuing safety, security, and emergency preparedness partnership with the city's school district. 

Anyone with any questions or concerns regarding the drills is asked to call the department's non-emergency line at 914-967-1234. 

