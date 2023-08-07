Don't Be Alarmed: Blank Ammunition To Be Used During Drills At School In Rye

The drills, which will be conducted by the City of Rye Police Department, will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Wednesday, Aug. 9, and Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Rye High School/Middle School building at 3 Parsons St., the department announced.

The drills will all be held between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on all three days.

As a result of the drills, a large police presence will be stationed at the school's campus. Additionally, because the drills will include the use of blank ammunition, which does not shoot a projectile but still produces a muzzle flash and explosive sound, residents may hear what sound like gunshots coming from the school.

"Please do not be alarmed if you hear loud sounds emanating from the school building on those days," the department warned on social media.

The drills are part of the police department's continuing safety, security, and emergency preparedness partnership with the city's school district.

Anyone with any questions or concerns regarding the drills is asked to call the department's non-emergency line at 914-967-1234.

