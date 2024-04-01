Bridge Work To Cause Lane Shifts, Closures Along I-95, I-287 In Rye, Port Chester For 5 Months

The new lane configurations, which will affect Interstate 95 and Interstate 287 in Rye and Port Chester, will go into effect on Monday, April 1 at 8 p.m. and are expected to continue through Sunday, Sept. 15, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The lane shifts and reductions will allow crews to work on the ongoing project to replace the bridges carrying I-287 over Midland Avenue. These configurations will include:

Westbound I-287 at Midland Avenue will be reduced to a single lane;

The southbound I-95 ramp to Exit 21 (I-287 West) will be reduced to a single lane;

The eastbound and westbound lanes along I-287 at Midland Avenue will be shifted from the westbound bridge to the eastbound bridge.

