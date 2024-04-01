Partly Cloudy 48°

Bridge Work To Cause Lane Shifts, Closures Along I-95, I-287 In Rye, Port Chester For 5 Months

An ongoing bridge replacement project is set to cause several lane shifts and reductions on Interstate 95 and 287 in Westchester for more than five months, officials announced. 

The lane shifts and reductions will affect I-95 and I-287 in Port Chester and Rye as crews work to replace two bridges carrying I-287 over Midland Avenue (shown by the pin above).&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
The new lane configurations, which will affect Interstate 95 and Interstate 287 in Rye and Port Chester, will go into effect on Monday, April 1 at 8 p.m. and are expected to continue through Sunday, Sept. 15, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. 

The lane shifts and reductions will allow crews to work on the ongoing project to replace the bridges carrying I-287 over Midland Avenue. These configurations will include:

  • Westbound I-287 at Midland Avenue will be reduced to a single lane;
  • The southbound I-95 ramp to Exit 21 (I-287 West) will be reduced to a single lane;
  • The eastbound and westbound lanes along I-287 at Midland Avenue will be shifted from the westbound bridge to the eastbound bridge.

