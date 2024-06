The theft happened on Friday, June 21 around 3 a.m., when a car was stolen from a driveway in the area of Dearborn Avenue in Rye, according to the City of Rye Police Department.

The car had been left unlocked with the keys inside, police said.

The incident prompted the department to remind residents to lock their vehicles, take the keys inside, and remove valuables.

