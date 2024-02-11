US Presidential Scholar: Irvington HS Senior Nominated For Prestigious Honor

Christopher Zorn, a senior at Irvington High School, has been nominated for the 2024 US Presidential Scholars Program, the Irvington Union Free School District announced on Friday, Feb. 9.

The prestigious program, which was established in 1964, recognizes the country's most distinguished graduating seniors for their impressive accomplishments, including leadership, academic success, and community service.

Zorn is one of the more than 5,000 students nationwide to be nominated for the program, which also includes Byram Hills High School senior Daniel Ndocaj.

As for what comes next, the names of the up to 161 graduating seniors who will be officially selected as US Presidential Scholars will be announced in May 2024.

