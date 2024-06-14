Update: Paving Project To Begin On Route 9 In Dobbs Ferry, Last Several Weeks

The construction project is set to affect Broadway (Route 9) in the village of Dobbs Ferry beginning on Monday evening, June 17, Dobbs Ferry village officials announced.

The paving, which will last around six to eight weeks, will begin at the southern border with Hastings-on-Hudson near Farragut Avenue and move northward towards Irvington.

According to officials, work will take place on Sunday through Thursday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., with a break scheduled during the week of June 30 as a result of Independence Day.

Each paving segment will cover around 6,000 feet and take five to six days to finish. The first segment will span from Farragut Avenue to Elm Street, while the second will be between Chestnut Street to Ardsley Avenue in Irvington.

During the project, no parking will be allowed along Route 9 where there is active paving. Any vehicles left in work areas will be towed by the New York State Department of Transportation to the Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park parking lot, officials said.

Residents along Route 9 are being warned to expect noise, dust, and temporary lighting during the construction project. They should also park overnight on Main and Cedar Streets or one of the nearby side streets during construction.

