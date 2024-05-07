The construction project is set to affect Broadway (Route 9) in the village of Dobbs Ferry after Memorial Day, officials announced on Tuesday, May 7.

According to village officials, the work will be part of a larger effort commenced by the New York State Department of Transportation to repair catch basins, install American Disability Act-compliant ramps, and repave Route 9 between Executive Boulevard in Yonkers and Gracemere Road in Tarrytown.

Crews are now focused on installing catch basins and manholes along Route 9 in Dobbs Ferry. After this is finished, paving activities will commence, which is expected to begin soon after Memorial Day.

Although officials do not have specific dates for the work, it is expected to take place on Sundays through Thursdays between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. To help the project progress, overnight parking restrictions will be enforced along Route 9 as each section is paved.

Any vehicles left in work areas overnight will be towed, officials said.

Additionally, residents along Route 9 are being warned to expect noise, dust, and temporary lighting during the construction project.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates on when the work will begin.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rivertowns and receive free news updates.