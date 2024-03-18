Teenage Trio Leads Police On Chase In Stolen Car In Hastings-On-Hudson

The incident leading to the arrests began on Friday, March 15 around 3:45 p.m., when a stolen blue Hyundai with a New York registration entered Hastings-on-Hudson on Broadway at the intersection of Dudley Street, the Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department announced on Monday, March 18.

Officers searched the area and tried pulling the car over. However, it did not stop and continued south on Broadway to Executive Boulevard in Yonkers before entering the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway. The car then crossed the median on the parkway near the Palmer Road exit and started driving on the northbound lanes.

The car was eventually stopped on the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway at Executive Boulevard.

Three Bronx residents aged 15, 18, and 19 were then taken into custody and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. The 18-year-old and 19-year-old, whose names were not released, were later released pending a Village of Hastings-on-Hudson Justice Court appearance on Wednesday, March 20.

Meanwhile, authorities learned that the 15-year-old had an outstanding violent felony warrant of arrest from the Jersey City Police Department. The boy was later arranged by a county magistrate and was then remanded to Woodfield Cottage in Valhalla.

