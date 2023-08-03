Swatting Incident: Hoax Shooting Call Prompts Police Response, Road Closure In Dobbs Ferry

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, when the Dobbs Ferry Police Department was notified by a local mobile crisis team reporting that they had received a call from a man who had claimed to have shot his mother and uncle.

According to the department, the man had also told the crisis team that he was contemplating hurting himself.

The caller had identified his location as 135 Beacon Hill Dr. in Dobbs Ferry. Officers soon responded to the scene and were unable to get inside the residence to make sure the report was accurate.

As the response to the call continued, Beacon Hill Drive was closed to traffic and help was requested from surrounding police departments in the area.

A short time after arriving at the scene, police were able to confirm with family members that the incident had been a hoax.

The department has since identified a suspect who placed the call, who is being held in a secure facility. They did not release the suspect's name.

There is no danger to the community and the street has since been reopened, police said.

