Contact Us
Rivertowns Daily Voice serves Dobbs Ferry, Hastings & Irvington
Return to your home site

Menu

Rivertowns Daily Voice serves Dobbs Ferry, Hastings & Irvington

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: COVID-19: Hochul Announces 'Major Action' To Address Winter Surge
Schools

Threat Of Gun Violence Under Investigation At Two Hudson Valley Schools

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Snapchat
Snapchat Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A social media threat is making the rounds through several Hudson Valley school districts, authorities announced.

In Orange County, threats of gun violence at unspecified schools in the Cornwall and Monroe-Woodbury districts have been reported, though they were ultimately deemed not credible.

Police said that all threats have been investigated by area police and were ultimately determined to be a hoax.

In response to the threats, police beefed up security at both districts and put extra security measures in place as a precaution. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.