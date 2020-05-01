COVID-19: Elementary School Staff Member In Westchester Dies From Virus

A staff member at a Westchester elementary school is among the latest to die from novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Emmy Falta, who worked at Trinity Elementary School in New Rochelle, died this week at the age of 41, Schools Superintendent Laura Feijoo announced. Falta has been with the district for a decade working as a monitor, main office staff, and Primary Project Child Associate.

“Ms. Emmy’s gentle spirit, warm energy, and radiant smile will forever be an inspiration to the entire Trinity Family,” Trinity Principal Michael Hilderbrand wrote to his school community.

Hilderbrand described Falta as “a wonderfully gentle human being who would greet each student every morning with a quiet warmth that drew even those who were anxious about the school atmosphere."

“She was a constant safety net for our most vulnerable students,” he said. “Every type of child gravitated toward her.

“She would take a personal interest in families who arrived in New Rochelle and at Trinity from adverse circumstances, devoting the personal time individual students needed, even visiting a family’s home in one instance to help set up a computer and teach the parents how to use it.”

Falta is survived by her husband and three children, including one who attends Columbus Elementary School and another at New Rochelle High School.

Feijoo said, “a loss for any school in our District is a loss for us all, and our hearts go out to Ms. Falta's family and to the three schools in this time of sorrow.”

The Trinity School is collecting memories for a tribute to Falta, and a GoFundMe campaign for her family has been set up.

“So many people continue to reach out to us and have asked how to help and what we need,” her son wrote. “I, along with my brother Rafael, my little sister Julie and our entire extended family remain profoundly grateful. Your love and support is sustaining us, as is the gentle, kind spirit and memory of our mother.”

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe campaign can do so here.

