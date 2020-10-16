Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Rivertowns Daily Voice serves Dobbs Ferry, Hastings & Irvington
Man Drove Drunk In Westchester With 8-Year-Old In Vehicle, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Police determined that Alvarez has a blood alcohol content of 0.12 percent, and was subsequently charged with the felony of driving while intoxicated with a child in his vehicle.

A 32-year-old man who was pulled over in Westchester County for a routine traffic violation was charged with a felony for driving while drunk with an eight-year-old child in his vehicle, according to state police. 

Chayane Alvarez, of the Bronx, was pulled over in Rye at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, police said.

Alvarez was taken into custody, and the child was handed over to a responsible party at the scene, according to police. 

Police determined that Alvarez has a blood alcohol content of 0.12 percent, and was subsequently charged with the felony of driving while intoxicated with a child in his vehicle. 

He was released to a sober third party, and will appear in the City of Rye Court at a later date.

