Popular Northern Westchester Restaurant Owner Joe Angi Dies Of COVID-19

Joseph J. Angi, Sr., of Mount Kisco and Somers, died on Saturday, April 18 after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He was 95.

Joseph lived a very full life and may be best known as one of the proprietors of Pines Bridge Lodge in Yorktown and the owner, along with his wife Rosemarie, of the Fife and Drum Restaurant in Mount Kisco.

During his time at the Pines Bridge Lodge, he was affectionately known as "Big Joe." In his years at the Fife and Drum Restaurant, he was known as "Papa Joe."

He was born in 1924 to Antonio and Maria Angi at the Mount Kisco Hospital, as it was known at the time. He attended and graduated from Mount Kisco High School on West Hyatt Ave. before it became Mount Kisco Elementary School.

During his high school years, he worked with his father and uncles at the Angi Brothers Market. He told many stories about the fresh meat and vegetable bus that his uncles owned which would make rounds through the village to sell to people in their neighborhoods.

At the age of 18, he enlisted in the Army, 8th Armored Division. He completed basic training in Louisiana and eventually served in Belgium, France and Germany during WWII.

His stories about commissioning items for his troop by bartering, and in some cases borrowing under cover of darkness, were the topic of many pleasant hours.

In 1948, he married his beloved wife Rosemarie at St. Mary’s Church in Port Chester. They celebrated 72 years of marriage earlier this month.

When asked the secret to a long and happy marriage he would reply that he always said “Yes, dear.”

Joseph was a past member of the Mount Kisco Fire Police and a member of the American Legion Moses Taylor Post 136 Mt. Kisco for over 50 years. He was a member of and also served as an usher at St. Francis of Assisi Church for many years.

In his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed time with their grandchildren and spending time with family and friends in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey at their summer home. They wintered in Gulfport, Florida where they had many friends.

He is survived by his loving wife Rosemarie and their four children, Anthony Angi, Barbara (Richard) John, Jim Angi, Joseph (Lori) Angi, Jr. along with ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Home in Mount Kisco at a later date. Memorial donations can be sent to the Mount Kisco Fire Police, PO Box 1013, Mount Kisco, NY.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.