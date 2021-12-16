Popular Restaurant Overlooking Hudson River Cited For 'Great Food, Great Atmosphere'

For those looking for an exceptional night out dining, there's one Hudson Valley restaurant that offers not only a great river view but a farm-to-table menu that is sure to please all.

Orange County's Blu Pointe in Newburgh is worth a drive with its different dining areas, a cozy lounge with live music, and a walk-in, temperature-controlled wine room that serves as a backdrop for the interior.

Set on the Hudson River, Blu Pointe's menu is known for featuring fresh seafood and prime beef, as well as a raw bar station in the cocktail lounge, local craft beers, and plenty of inventive cocktails.

One area foodie had this to say about Blu Pointe: "Great food, great atmosphere. The service is outstanding. The experience is second to none."

The menu, which changes according to what's fresh and available features plenty of lobster and steak dishes and combos, as well as lighter fare, yes burgers and lobster mac-and-cheese, for those looking to just hang out and relax.

Opened in 2015, Blu Pointe has become a favorite with locals as well as many fans who travel from out of the area to dine at the luxurious restaurant.

Another fan had this to say: "Impeccable decor, clean, well-lit, beautiful view. The food was abundant, beautifully presented, above all delicious. The seasonal cocktails were delicious with just the right amount of booze."

Favorites tend to be lobster, crab, and other seafood dishes, as well as steak dishes.

Reservations are required, but you can sometimes sneak a spot. Prices are high. The service is great.

The eatery is open for Christmas Eve dinner and New Year's Eve special and is located at 120 Front St. in Newburgh.

