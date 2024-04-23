Fog/Mist 44°

St. John's Riverside Hospital To Host Live Colorectal Cancer Event

On Aril 25th from 10:30 am – 1:30 pm, St. John’s Riverside Hospital at the Andrus Pavilion at 967 North Broadway, Yonkers, will host an uncommon Colon Cancer Event. This event is in partnership with Montefiore Einstein’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. It is called the Rollin' Colon Walk Through with a 30’ long colon that will help educate and raise awareness in the community on colorectal cancer.

Top 5 statistics about colorectal cancer, along with why testing is important and at what age individuals should consider screening, supported by reputable sources:

1. **Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide**, with an estimated 1.9 million new cases diagnosed in 2020. [(World Cancer Research Fund)](https://www.wcrf.org/dietandcancer/cancer-trends/colorectal-cancer-statistics)

2. **Regular screening can help prevent colorectal cancer** by finding and removing polyps before they become cancerous. [(American Cancer Society)](https://www.cancer.org/cancer/colon-rectal-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/acs-recommendations.html)

3. **Risk of developing colorectal cancer increases with age**, with more than 90% of cases occurring in people aged 50 and older. [(American Cancer Society)](https://www.cancer.org/cancer/colon-rectal-cancer/about/key-statistics.html)

4. **Colorectal cancer is highly treatable** when detected early, with a five-year survival rate of about 90% for localized cancers. [(American Cancer Society)](https://www.cancer.org/cancer/colon-rectal-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/survival-rates.html)

5. **Screening guidelines recommend starting regular screenings at age 45 to 50** for average-risk individuals. Those with a family history of colorectal cancer or certain genetic conditions may need to start screening earlier. [(American Cancer Society)](https://www.cancer.org/cancer/colon-rectal-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/acs-recommendations.html)

It's important to consult with a healthcare professional about individual risk factors and the most appropriate screening schedule. To schedule a screening at St. John’s Riverside Hospital call 914-207-0004.

