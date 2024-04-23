St. John's Riverside Hospital To Host Live Colorectal Cancer Event

Top 5 statistics about colorectal cancer, along with why testing is important and at what age individuals should consider screening, supported by reputable sources:

1. **Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide**, with an estimated 1.9 million new cases diagnosed in 2020. [(World Cancer Research Fund)](https://www.wcrf.org/dietandcancer/cancer-trends/colorectal-cancer-statistics)

2. **Regular screening can help prevent colorectal cancer** by finding and removing polyps before they become cancerous. [(American Cancer Society)](https://www.cancer.org/cancer/colon-rectal-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/acs-recommendations.html)

3. **Risk of developing colorectal cancer increases with age**, with more than 90% of cases occurring in people aged 50 and older. [(American Cancer Society)](https://www.cancer.org/cancer/colon-rectal-cancer/about/key-statistics.html)

4. **Colorectal cancer is highly treatable** when detected early, with a five-year survival rate of about 90% for localized cancers. [(American Cancer Society)](https://www.cancer.org/cancer/colon-rectal-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/survival-rates.html)

5. **Screening guidelines recommend starting regular screenings at age 45 to 50** for average-risk individuals. Those with a family history of colorectal cancer or certain genetic conditions may need to start screening earlier. [(American Cancer Society)](https://www.cancer.org/cancer/colon-rectal-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/acs-recommendations.html)

It's important to consult with a healthcare professional about individual risk factors and the most appropriate screening schedule. To schedule a screening at St. John’s Riverside Hospital call 914-207-0004.