Duo Rescued From Capsized Boat In Irvington Thanks To Observant Train Passenger

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 16 around 6 p.m. when Irvington Police received a call from a passenger on a Metro-North train who told authorities that a small boat had capsized in the Hudson River.

The department then sent officers to the riverfront to canvass for it from the shore and soon requested help from a Westchester County Police Marine Unit.

With help from both Irvington officers and a Westchester County Police Aviation Unit helicopter, two of the capsized boat's passengers were found in the river and taken aboard the Marine Unit's patrol boat.

There, they were medically evaluated and cleared. The two passengers had been drifting in the river for around 90 minutes, according to police.

As for the boat, it was eventually brought to shore by the WCPD sea tow unit.

In a social media post on Friday, Aug. 18, Westchester County Police thanked the train passenger who had spotted the capsized vessel.

"Thanks to an alert citizen, and great communication among all police agencies and personnel involved, this incident came to a safe and successful conclusion," the department said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rivertowns and receive free news updates.