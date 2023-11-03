Chimney Fire Leaves Residence Blackened In Dobbs Ferry

The incident happened on Thursday, Nov. 2 around 6:40 p.m., when firefighters were sent to a residence in Dobbs Ferry on Hunters Run for a reported chimney fire.

According to the Dobbs Ferry Fire Department, arriving crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze before checking the residence for any extension of the fire. After around two hours, the scene was cleared.

The Ardsley, Irvington, Fairview, Hastings, and Millwood Fire Departments also helped with the response, in addition to the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services.

