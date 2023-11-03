Fair 52°

Chimney Fire Leaves Residence Blackened In Dobbs Ferry

A fire that originated in a chimney left a Westchester residence with significant damage, including gaping holes in its walls. 

<p>The blaze happened at a residence on Hunters Run in Dobbs Ferry.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Dobbs Ferry Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Thursday, Nov. 2 around 6:40 p.m., when firefighters were sent to a residence in Dobbs Ferry on Hunters Run for a reported chimney fire. 

According to the Dobbs Ferry Fire Department, arriving crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze before checking the residence for any extension of the fire. After around two hours, the scene was cleared. 

The Ardsley, Irvington, Fairview, Hastings, and Millwood Fire Departments also helped with the response, in addition to the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services. 

