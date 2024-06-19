Fair 66°

SHARE

Hollywood Couple Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones List Irvington Home For $12M: Report

A 12-acre gated Westchester County estate set alongside the picturesque Hudson River is now up for sale by its two famous residents and Hollywood stars Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, a new repor says.

The Irvington residence of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones is now listed for $12 million.&nbsp;

The Irvington residence of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones is now listed for $12 million. 

 Photo Credit: Zillow/Wikimedia Commons via Georges Biard, David Shankbone
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The over 11,000-square-foot home, located in Irvington, is now listed for $12 million by real estate agency Compass, according to The Wall Street Journal. 

The residence, which Zeta-Jones bought in 2019 for $4.5 million, features around 130 feet of riverside frontage and dates back to the 1920s. It sits on land that once belonged to Charles Lewis Tiffany, who founded the jewelry company Tiffany & Co., the outlet reported. 

According to the outlet, the power couple decided to sell the home now that their two adult children have "left the nest": 

"When I purchased our Irvington home I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!...Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe," Zeta-Jones said in a statement reported by The Wall Street Journal. 

Douglas, age 79, and Zeta-Jones, age 54, have been married for more than 20 years. 

The couple hosted President Joe Biden at the Irvington estate on Thursday, April 25 as part of a campaign fundraising event. 

According to the property's Zillow listing, the estate has been restored in a modern aesthetic and features a "cool, comfortable" interior design. 

The eight-bed, 12-bath home includes a 30-foot interior gallery; a first-floor loggia that opens to a 100-foot outdoor terrace facing the Hudson River; recreation and play rooms; a gym; and a 21-foot heated pool. 

Click here to read the full report by The Wall Street Journal. 

to follow Daily Voice Rivertowns and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE