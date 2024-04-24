Biden will be in the county on Thursday, April 25, when he is scheduled to appear at a fundraising event in the village of Irvington-on-Hudson hosted by actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Because of expected traffic gridlock and closures during the visit, the following school districts announced that they will hold early dismissals on Thursday:

Ardsley Union Free School District: Ardsley High School will dismiss at 11:04 a.m., Ardsley Middle School will dismiss at 11:39 a.m., and Concord Road School will dismiss at 12:14 p.m.;

Ardsley High School will dismiss at 11:04 a.m., Ardsley Middle School will dismiss at 11:39 a.m., and Concord Road School will dismiss at 12:14 p.m.; Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free School District: Hastings High School and Farragut Middle School will release at 12:45 p.m., and Hillside Elementary School will dismiss at 1 p.m. All after-school activities will be canceled.

Hastings High School and Farragut Middle School will release at 12:45 p.m., and Hillside Elementary School will dismiss at 1 p.m. All after-school activities will be canceled. Irvington Union Free School District: Dows Lane School will dismiss at 11:15 a.m., Main Street School will dismiss at 12:10 p.m., Irvington Middle School will dismiss at 12:20 p.m., and Irvington High School will dismiss at 11:41 a.m. All after-school activities are canceled.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rivertowns and receive free news updates.