2 'Racist Incidents' Condemned By Dobbs Ferry Officials

The two incidents were detailed in a statement by the Village of Dobbs Ferry on Monday, April 29, in which officials said they had occurred over the past week.

The first of the incidents happened at Waterfront Park when a man visiting the village called police and claimed a local father, who is Black, had been threatening him and the children in the park's playground. Authorities began investigating and quickly realized the report was false, officials said.

Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo and Village Administrator Robert Yamuder have since met with the father, officials added.

The second incident involved a swastika painted on a public trash can in the area of 120 Main St. that was discovered by Dobbs Ferry Police on Saturday, April 27 around noon.

According to the police department, the symbol was drawn in what is believed to be a white "paint pen" style ink and has since been removed from the can.

Authorities are now investigating the drawing and are asking anyone with information to call 914-693-5500. The department is pursuing the case as a hate crime.

"We very much appreciate the witnesses of both incidents who have brought these issues to our attention," Dobbs Ferry officials said on Monday, continuing, "We are all part of the same Dobbs Ferry community, and our continued vibrancy depends on all of us doing our part to ensure the safety and inclusion of every single member of our Village."

