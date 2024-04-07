Fair 57°

Woman Driving Without License Causes Chain-Reaction Crash Into Ramapo Home

A woman driving without a license was hospitalized after police say she caused a chain-reaction crash into a home in the Hudson Valley.

A look at the crash scene.

 Photo Credit: Town of Ramapo Police Department
It happened in Rockland County at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6 in Ramapo.

An investigation by police determined that a vehicle traveling on the roadway had lost control, causing it to strike a parked vehicle. That parked vehicle then struck the garage of the home causing damage to the structure, according to Ramapo Police.

Around 11:30 AM, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle that went into a house.

The operator of the vehicle, a 38-year-old New York City woman from Bronx, was found to have no license and her driving privileges were suspended. 

She was placed under arrest and processed on scene,and  then transported to a local hospital by Spring Hill Ambulance for evaluation of minor injuries.

Her name was not released by police.

She was issued several summons returnable to the Town of Ramapo Court later this month. 

The Town of Ramapo Fire Inspector, Orange and Rockland Utilities, Monsey Fire Department and the Rockland County Technical Rescue Team responded to assist with the safety of the scene as well as securing the structure.

