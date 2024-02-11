Winter Blues Got You Down? These Activities May Lift Your Spirits, NY Redditors Say

Nearly 10 million Americans experience what psychologists have dubbed seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, according to Boston University.

A form of depression, SAD typically rears its head during late fall or early winter and dissipates during the sunnier days of spring and summer.

Symptoms may include feeling sad most of the day, losing interest in activities you once enjoyed, and having low energy. Some sufferers also report oversleeping, overeating, and having difficulty concentrating.

While the best course of treatment will always come from your doctor, Mayo Clinic recommends spending plenty of time outside and making your interior sunnier and brighter. Experts also recommend getting regular exercise and a set sleep schedule.

Online, New York Redditors offered their own tips for keeping SAD at bay. The following suggestions were among several made on a recent post on the Long Island subreddit:

Bundle up and get outside by going for a walk or visiting a park

Take up an indoor hobby like video games, cooking, or painting

Pick up a free museum pass at the library

Find things to look forward to like TV shows, outings, or weekly traditions with friends or family

Exercise, either at a gym or at home, or join a yoga studio

Try a new restaurant or head to the mall for some retail therapy

Connect with your community and make new friends through volunteering

You can find more information about seasonal affective disorder and available treatment options from Mayo Clinic.

