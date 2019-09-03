Tracking Dorian: Hurricane Could Bring Tropical Storm-Force Winds To Area

Major hurricane Dorian is expected to slowly approach the eastern Florida coastline late in the day on Tuesday, Sept. 3, before starting a days-long northerly trek that could affect the New York area with Tropical Storm-force winds at the end of the workweek.

Dorian will remain a large and dangerous hurricane as the storm tracks northward near or just offshore the Florida east coast through Wednesday, Sept. 4, the National Hurricane Center said in a new advisory issued Tuesday morning.

The slow-motion nature of the storm will bring long-duration rain, storm surge, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes to Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn to the north-northeast Thursday morning, Sept. 5, the National Hurricane Center said.

The New York metropolitan area is in the range for Tropical Storm-force winds from Dorian on Friday, Sept. 6. (See first image above.) Increased waves, high surf and dangerous rip currents are also possible in this area.

Those Tropical Storm-force winds are most likely to start in Georgia in South Carolina late Wednesday, and in North Carolina early Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said. (See second image above.)

The storm, the strongest ever in the Bahamas, made landfall on three different islands with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour and gusts up to 225 mph.

Dorian is centered as of 8 a.m. Tuesday about 40 miles northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, and about 110 miles east-northeast of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The storm is expected to finally push off the east coast early Saturday, Sept. 7.

