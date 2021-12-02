Track Projected For New Storm System That Will Sweep Through Northeast

The track of a strong storm system that will sweep through the Northeast at the end of the weekend has now been projected.

The time frame for the storm system is Sunday night, Dec. 5 into Monday, Dec. 6.

"The storm is most likely to track too far to the north to trigger snow along the I-95 corridor," according to AccuWeather Senior On-Air Meteorologist Justin Povick.

The storm will bring rain and showers to most of the region, with the precipitation arriving overnight Sunday into Monday. (See the image above.)

The days leading up to the storm will be dry following a quick-moving system that brought rainfall to the region early Thursday morning, Dec. 2.

Skies will gradually become partly sunny Thursday and the high temperature will climb to the mid 50s. It will be breezy with wind gusts at times between 20 and 25 miles per hour.

Skies will clear overnight into Friday morning, Dec. 3. Friday will be colder with a high temperature in the low 40s with sunny skies.

Saturday, Dec. 4 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday, Dec. 5 will be mostly sunny and brisk during the day with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s before the storm system arrives overnight.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

