Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Weather

Topsy-Turvy Weather Pattern Will Take Another Turn Starting This Weekend

Cooler temperatures have returned and will continue next week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at areas where rain is expected on Saturday, June 12. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A Memorial Day weekend that was more like March than May was followed by a summerlike stretch with high temperatures hitting the 90s.

The topsy-turvy weather pattern will take another turn with a return to cooler temperatures starting this weekend and continuing into next weekend, according to AccuWeather. (See the first image above.)

Saturday, June 12 will be cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 60s. Showers are possible at times, mainly in the morning. For areas most likely to see showers, click on the second image above.

Skies will gradually begin clearing overnight with mostly sunny skies leading to slighter higher temperatures on Sunday, June 13, with a high in the low 70s and calm winds.

Clouds will increase after nightfall, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting late at night Sunday and continuing through the day and evening on Monday, June 14.

Monday's high temperature will be in the low 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

