Stormy Stretch: Separate Systems Will Move Through, With One Bringing Wintry Mix, Snow

Get set for a stormy stretch with two separate systems due to move through the region, with the second bringing a wintry mix and snow.

The first storm system will usher in the start of the weekend. But temperatures will rise in advance of its arrival on Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, keeping precipitation to rain.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and a bit warmer with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

The storm will start to push through in the afternoon, with the chance of rain starting around 1 p.m.

Rain will become heavy in the evening and through the overnight with up to an inch of precipitation expected before daybreak. Temperatures will rise overnight to around the 50-degree mark.

Saturday, Dec. 14 will be a Super Soaker, with rain, heavy at times, during the day and through the evening, finally tapering off around midnight. Saturday's high temperature will be around 50 degrees. Wind gusts will be as high as 20 miles per hour Saturday night.

Another half-inch of rainfall is likely before the storm system will push out on Sunday, Dec. 15 as skies become partly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 40s.

After a partly sunny day on Monday, Dec. 16 with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s, the next storm system will arrive.

There is uncertainty now surround the storm's potential with two potential tracks also possible.

Under the first scenario for the storm, in which it tracks farther south. areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut could see snow after 8 p.m. Monday, followed by a mix of snow and sleet through around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. (See Image 1 above.)

North of I-84, snow is likely between 8 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday., followed by sleet and freezing rain through late in the morning on Tuesday, followed by rain.

South of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway, including on Long Island, look for a mix of rain, snow, and sleet between midnight and 1 a.m. Tuesday, followed by rain.

There could be more of a wintry mix for most of the region if the storm tracks farther north under Storm Scenario 2. (See the second image above.)

The entire region will see rain at times until around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Skies will gradually clear late in the evening and overnight, leading the way to a mostly sunny and cold day on Wednesday, Dec. 18, with the high temperature in the low 30s.

