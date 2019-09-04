Severe Storms Could Sweep Through Area Followed By Possible Effects From Dorian

The area is at risk for a round of severe thunderstorms during the afternoon into the early evening on Wednesday, Sept. 4, before effects from Hurricane Dorian could be felt here to end the week.

The main threat with any thunderstorms Wednesday will be strong, damaging winds and hail, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

It will be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 80s. The storm chance will start around noontime.

The New York metropolitan area is in the range for Tropical Storm-force winds from Dorian on Friday, Sept. 6 into Saturday, Sept. 7. (See first image above.)

The National Weather Service said it now has increased confidence of rough surf and dangerous rip currents in this area from Wednesday into Saturday.

The storm, the strongest ever in the Bahamas, made landfall on three different islands with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour and gusts up to 225 mph.

The storm is expected to finally push off the east coast early Saturday, Sept. 7.

