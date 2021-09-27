New Round Of Thunderstorms Will Usher In Change In Weather Pattern

A new round of showers and thunderstorms will lead to a change in the weather pattern.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, Sept. 27 which will be the warmest day of the week, with the high temperature climbing to the upper 70s after a brisk start to the day.

The chance for showers starts overnight heading into Tuesday morning, Sept. 28.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a high temperature in the low 70s and a chance for showers and storms.

The storm chance will increase in the late afternoon and into Tuesday evening and the early overnight hours.

After the system pushes through, temperatures will be much more fall-like.

Wednesday's high temperature will be in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday, Sept. 30 will be partly sunny and continued cool with a high temperature in the low to mid 60s.

