Here's When Scattered Snowfall Could Cause Slick Roadways In Region

A quick-moving system will bring scattered snowfall that could cause slick roadways in much of the region.

That time frame for that system is from about midday Wednesday, Dec. 8, into late Wednesday afternoon.

See the first image above for a look at areas where there will be a mix of rain and snow (pink), intermittent snow (dark blue), and light blue (flurries).

Most of the region is expected to generally see a coating to 1 inch of snowfall, with locally higher totals of 1 to 3 inches possible in higher elevations. (See the second image above.)

"The snow is expected to begin by mid-morning on Wednesday, and may begin as a brief period of light rain along coastal sections before changing quickly to snow," the National Weather Service said.

The most widespread snowfall is expected from about 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday will be cloudy with gradual clearing later into the evening and the overnight.

Thursday, Dec. 9 will be continued cold with clouds increasing and a high temperature in the low 40s, with wind-chill values between 25 and 35 degrees.

The temperature will rise to a high of around 50 degrees on Friday, Dec. 10 with mostly cloudy skies.

