Here's Time Frame For Possible Strong Thunderstorms With Damaging Wind Gusts Up To 60 MPH

With the return of hotter temperatures and humidity, there will be a chance for strong thunderstorms which could have wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

The time frame for storm activity on Wednesday, July 8 is in the afternoon and evening.

The strongest cells may contain damaging winds and large hail, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Wednesday morning.

The dangerous wind gusts could lead to downed trees and power outages.

The highest likelihood for the storms is areas north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut, starting after noontime and continuing until around 10 p.m. Wednesday. (See image above.)

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day with some peeks of sun at times. The high temperature will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday, July 9 will be another hot and humid day with the high temperature around 90 degrees. The threat of an afternoon thunderstorm will exist, but will be less than on Wednesday.

Low pressure moving up the coast Friday, July 10 into early Saturday, July 11 will create the potential for flooding rains, according to the National Weather Service.

Exactly where the heaviest rains occur will depend on the low track, which remains uncertain.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

