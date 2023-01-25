Here's Latest Timing For Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Sweeping Through Region

A multi-hazard winter storm bringing a mix of rain, sleet, and snow is moving west to east and will cause slippery travel conditions on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

It could dump up to a foot of snow across some interior areas, with generally around 2 inches of accumulation around the I-95 corridor, before a changeover to rain, the National Weather Service said.

As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, sleet is being reported in New Jersey and parts of the Hudson Valley as the system moves east.

Interior areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut could see generally 2 to 3 inches with 3 to 5 inches possible north of the I-84 corridor in both states where the changeover will come later. In those areas, many school districts have announced closures or early dismissals.

Parts of upstate New York and northern New England could see between 6 and 12 inches of snowfall from the second system.

For the first projected snowfall totals for the storm see the second image above:

1 to 3 inches (sky blue),

3 to 6 inches (Columbia blue),

6 to 12 inches (blue),

12 to 18 inches (royal blue).

Gusty winds will be as high as 35 miles per hour after midnight Thursday, Jan. 26 with precipitation winding down generally around daybreak.

Thursday will be partly sunny and breezy with the temperature falling in the afternoon into the low 40s to upper 30s with more gusty winds. In fact, areas near the coast could see 40 mph gusts.

Friday, Jan. 27 will be mostly sunny and brisk with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

