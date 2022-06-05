First Storm Of Hurricane Season Named: Here's Where It's Headed, What To Expect In This Region

The first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has formed and its projected track has just been released.

Alex is located about 165 miles east-northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida, early Sunday morning, June 5.

It's moving northeast at around 20 to 25 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Seas will be stirred across the southwestern Atlantic Ocean as Alex zips along to the northeast through Monday, leading to dangerous surf and stronger, more frequent rip currents from the northwest Florida coast to Virginia's Tidewater region," according to AccuWeather.com. "Minor beach erosion and coastal flooding can also occur, especially at high tide."

A turn toward the east-northeast with an additional increase in forward speed is expected later Sunday, followed by a turn toward the east Monday night, June 6, the National Hurricane Center said.

It's expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the island of Bermuda on Monday.

As Alex tracks due east, unsettled weather will arrive in this region following a dry start to week on Sunday and Monday, which will both be mostly sunny days with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

After a sunny start on Tuesday, June 7, there will be a chance for afternoon showers. Showers will become likely overnight into Wednesday morning, June 8.

Thunderstorms are possible after 8 a.m. Wednesday on a mostly cloudy day with the high temperature in the low to mid 70s.

Precipitation is expect to continue into Thursday morning, June 9, before skies gradually clear, leading to partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

