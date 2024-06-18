Fair 85°

New Details Released After Justin Timberlake Nabbed For DWI In Hamptons

Singer Justin Timberlake has been released without bail after being held overnight on Long Island for alleged drunk driving charges.

Justin Timberlake was charged with DWI in Sag Harbor, on Long Island.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Gage Skidmore - Flickr
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Timberlake, age 43, of Franklin, Tennessee, was arrested around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, after he was stopped driving a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Avenue, according to the Sag Harbor Village Police.

Police said Timberlake failed to stop at a stop sign and for "failing to maintain his lane of travel."

An investigation determined that Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition, police added.

He reportedly failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a breathalyzer test.

He was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. 

Timberlake, wearing jeans and white sneakers, was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court around 9:30 a.m., where he was released on his own recognizance after pleading not guilty.

His attorney is high-powered Ed Burke Jr., of Sag Harbor.

A spokesperson for Timberlake did not immediately respond to an email seeking a statement from the star.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

