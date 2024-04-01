Up To 2 Feet Of Snow Possible In Parts Of Northeast During Topsy-Turvy Week

And it's no April Fools' joke.

Clouds have thickened as the calendar flipped to a new month on Monday, April 1, marking the beginning of the days-long stormy period.

Rain is likely at times on Monday as the high temperature will range from the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A widespread half-inch or more of rainfall is expected.

There will be rain throughout the day Tuesday, April 2, and Wednesday, April 3 with a high temperature in the mid-40s both days.

About 1.5 inches of precipitation is projected for Tuesday, which will be blustery with wind speeds in the teens and gusts up to 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Approximately three-quarters of an inch to an inch of rain is predicted for Wednesday, with locally higher amounts as the midweek storm moves eastward.

Snow is expected Wednesday night, April 3 into Thursday, April 4 in a wide part of the Northeast displayed in blue in the first image above with significant snowfall possible in areas shown in dark blue.

“There will be enough cold air in place that snowflakes could mix in all the way to Boston by late Wednesday into Thursday with some accumulations possible across the Worcester Hills,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Areas in northern New England, the darkest shade of blue in the first image above could see between 12 and 24 inches of snowfall.

In upstate New York and parts of Western Massachusetts, 6 to 12 inches of accumulation is possible, with a widespread 1 to 6 inches in other areas shown in the two lightest shades of blue.

Precipitation is expected to wind down as rain for most of the Northeast by early Thursday afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day Thursday with a high temperature climbing into the mid-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

