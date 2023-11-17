Travel Alert: Lane Closures Expected On I-87/I-287 For Bridge Work In Monsey

A section of southbound I-87/I-287 will be closed in Rockland County in Monsey beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, through Monday, Nov. 20 for critical bridge repair work, said the New York State Thruway Authority.

The travel lane closures will be on the southbound Thruway (I-87/I-287) in Monsey between exit 14B (Airmont - Montebello - Airmont Road) and exit 14A (New Jersey – Garden State Parkway), weather permitting.

Delays are expected and motorists should avoid the area and take alternate routes while this work occurs.

Beginning Friday, only one of three southbound travel lanes will be open to traffic. A second southbound travel lane is anticipated to reopen by Saturday evening, and traffic will travel around the work zone in the right and left lanes, the authority said.

This temporary traffic pattern is needed to facilitate repairs to a deteriorated portion of the concrete deck on the bridge over Saddle River Road in Monsey.

Crews will remove the deteriorated portion of the bridge deck and pour new concrete over the weekend. The concrete will need to cure and harden to a specific strength, which may take up to 48 hours.

While every effort will be made to have all three southbound lanes open by Monday morning, one travel lane may remain closed, potentially impacting the morning commute, authorities said.

"In this scenario, we expect that all travel lanes will be available for use on Monday afternoon," the authority added.

Flaggers will direct motorists and pedestrians on Saddle River Road during the work.

Variable Message Signs on the Thruway and surrounding highways are advising motorists to avoid the area. Motorists should take alternate routes starting Friday night.

During this work, all three travel lanes in the northbound direction near the construction zone will remain open. Repairs to the bridge deck in the northbound lanes were made last weekend.

Motorists are urged to be alert, follow the posted work zone speed limits, and are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

