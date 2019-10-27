Roadwork Alert: Single-Lane Closure Scheduled On Route 17

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that there will be single-lane closures for several hours on Route 17 in Orange County.

Route 17 will be closed eastbound between exit 126 (Route 94) and exit 129 (Museum Village Road) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 29 in the Town of Blooming Grove and Village of Chester.

According to the NYSDOT, motorists should expect delays in the area during the construction activities, and should plan accordingly.

“Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

