New Round Of Lane Closures Scheduled On Route 9W In Stony Point

Motorists traveling on Route 9W in Rockland County will see delays this week as lane closures are scheduled for several days in Stony Point.

In addition, separate closures are scheduled on Route 9W in Clarkstown.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that there be closures on Route 9W in both directions between Condon Mountain Road and South Entrance Road.

The closures are scheduled daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 20 to allow crews time to perform maintenance activities.

During the project, motorists can expect delays and have been advised to seek alternate routes.

The NYSDOT noted, “drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay particular attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

“Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

