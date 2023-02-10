Contact Us
Lane Closures: Busy Roadway In Hudson Valley To Be Affected For More Than Week

Ben Crnic
The lane closures will affect Route 9A in Northern Westchester between Mount Pleasant and Ossining.
Commuters are being warned that a major state route in Northern Westchester will soon be affected by lane closures. 

Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, one lane of State Route 9A in both directions will close between State Route 117 in Mount Pleasant and US Route 9 in Ossining, the New York Department of Transportation announced. 

The closures will be in effect on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Wednesday, Feb. 22, weather permitting.

The lane closures are being implemented to allow for roadway work. 

