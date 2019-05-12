Expect Delays: Weeklong Paving Project To Start On I-87 Near New Tappan Zee Bridge

Motorists can expect delays, lane and ramp closures on the southbound New York State Thruway as contractors prepare a paving project near the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

Tappan Zee Constructors is scheduled to begin road improvements near the bridge on Monday, May 13, paving the southbound exit 9 (Tarrytown - Sleepy Hollow - Route 9) off-ramp, requiring multiple overnight lane closures. The closures are expected to last through Friday, May 17.

From Monday through Wednesday, two right lanes on the Thruway will be closed, with a third being closed at 11 p.m. southbound from exit 11 to exit 9. The southbound exit 9 ramp will also be closed, with all lanes reopening each morning at 5 a.m. the following morning.

On Thursday, May 16, two left lanes will be closed beginning at 9 p.m., with the third closing at 11 p.m. Those lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. The following day, two lanes will be closed at 10 p.m. with a third closing at 11:59 p.m. before reopening at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

During the closures, motorists in the area can expect delays, and a detour has been posted for those looking to take the exit 9 ramp.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.