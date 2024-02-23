Storm System Will Be Followed By Swing In Temps, New Snow Chance

The storm, ignited by a frontal system, arrived overnight and will wind down from west to east starting Friday afternoon, Feb. 23, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to a half-inch of rainfall is expected from the system throughout the region, with sleet and snow mixed in farthest north and inland.

Friday's high temperature will be in the low to mid-40s.

Skies will begin to gradually clear Friday night and it will become colder heading into the week.

Saturday, Feb. 24 will be sunny and brisk with a high temperature holding steady in the low to mid-30s.

Skies will stay clear on Sunday, Feb. 25 with a high temperature generally in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Temperatures will begin to increase starting on Monday, Feb. 26 as the high hits the mid-40s to around 50 degrees on a partly sunny day.

It will remain unseasonably mild on Tuesday, Feb. 27 with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 50s.

An unsettled stretch will then arrive, lingering into the first weekend in March.

Daytime temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, so precipitation will be mainly showers and rain, but overnight Thursday, Feb. 29 into Friday, March 1, the overnight low is expected to be below freezing, with sleet and snowfall possible.

