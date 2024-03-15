Spring Valley Inmate Receives Increased Sentence For Attacking Jail Guards

Rockland County resident, Darius Williams, age 35, of Spring Valley, was sentenced to two consecutive seven-year terms for the assaults, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh.

Williams was sentenced on Wednesday, March 13 to seven years in prison for slashing a man across the face with a box cutter in July 2022, after approaching a couple walking down a street and slashing the man across the face.

He continued his violent behavior while in county jail in 2023, Walsh said.

The incidents include:

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Rockland County Sheriff’s corrections officers conducted a cell search of Williams' cell. During the search, a white shank with a metal tip was discovered. He was found guilty of promoting contraband.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, a corrections officer was assigned to escort William to his cell. The officer removed his handcuffs and gave him commands to put his hands on the wall. Immediately after the handcuffs were removed, he ran towards the officer and intentionally punched him in the face. There was a struggle where a corrections sergeant was injured. He remained out of work for several months due to his injury. Williams was convicted of two counts of assault.

On Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, officers went to fix Williams's cell door. Immediately after officers were able to get the door open, Williams punched one officer in the face and lunged at the other. During the struggle, a sergeant was wounded and also remained out of work for several months. Williams was convicted of assault.

On Monday, July 31, 2023, Williams was changing into civilian clothes for a court appearance when an officer spotted an object bulging from his sock. A search uncovered a screw wrapped in a ripped shirt and toilet paper in that sock. He was found guilty of possession of a weapon and promoting prison contraband.

Williams will serve a total of 21 years in state prison for his crimes.

